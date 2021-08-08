Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based elite matchmaker, is all set to enter ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ as a contestant. She hopes to find matches for the contestant inside the house.

Advertisement

“Bigg Boss OTT will be an Over Top Experience for me. I just couldn’t say ‘No’. I’m known for finding the right matches for people, ‘andar ja kar bhi mein wahi karna chahungi’ (I would love to do that there too).”

Advertisement

Sima Taparia added: “Inside the house, I hope to find matches for the contestants…The contestants can Love me! Can Hate me! But can’t Ignore me! Stay Tuned to watch my Over The Top matching skills.”