Mirzapur has become a cult web show. The popularity that it has garnered after season 1 is immense. Fans have loved the web show and were desperately waiting for Mirzapur 2. Especially the characters of Ali Fazal aka Guddu Bhaiya and Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya have won hearts all across.

Ever since the trailer of Mirzapur 2 has released, fans just cannot keep calm. From mimicking dialogues to creating memes, fans have been doing it all. In Fact, even the Mumbai Police stole some popular dialogues from the web show and formed their new campaign. That was like the coolest move ever, don’t you think so?

Well, even the cast and crew of Mirzapur understand the hype that is building up around Mirzapur 2, and it’s release. Maybe that is why they teased all the fans so much before even revealing the release date of the web show. If we talk about the actors, Pankaj Tripathi is particularly amused seeing the meme fest around the show.

“It is so overwhelming to see the response that ‘Mirzapur’ season 2 trailer has been receiving. Within two hours, memes started floating, and I really enjoyed how it made the audience so happy,” Pankaj Tripathi said.

“Since then, the trailer has been trending on YouTube at number one and, to my surprise, we are at 17.5 Million views and growing. Even I can’t wait for the release now,” added Pankaj, who is seen as the local don Kaleen Bhaiya in the show.

Well, we are sure that along with Pankaj Tripathi a lot of us cannot wait for the release. Till then our advice to everyone would be to binge-watch Mirzapur season 1 so that you are all set for Mirzapur 2. What say?

Set in Uttar Pradesh, Mirzapur 2 also features Rasika Duggal, Vijay Verma, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar. Mirzapur 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 23.

