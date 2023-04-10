Popular Punjabi singer Millind Gaba’s performance at an event has taken over the Internet as he was seen singing ‘Sri Ram Janaki’ at his concert.

A video of Gaba is doing the rounds on social media in which he is seen dressed in a black T-shirt paired with black shorts and a denim shirt. He is seen singing the bhajan, but in his own way.

The crowd attending Millind Gaba’s concert is seen loving his impromptu rendition as they all join him to sing the track.

It’s not clear where he was performing but according to Gaba’s Instagram, the performance took place a week earlier as he shared the video. However, the clip has now taken over social media by storm.

Millind Gaba is known for belting out party anthems such as ‘4 Men Down’, ‘She Don’t Know’, ‘Mod Do’, ‘Main Teri Ho Gayi’, and ‘Paris Trip’.

