It’s a special day for Punjabi pop-star Millind Gaba who ties the knot with his bride Pria Beniwal Gaba today! What makes this an even extraordinary moment is that the musician is also out today with his latest single ‘Shaadi Karke Le Jayega Mujhe’ produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Millind Gaba’s fans are in for a surprise as the romantic song features both Gaba and his wife Pria in the music video directed by Shabby and treats them to the electric and beautiful chemistry shared by the couple.

Penned by Millind Gaba MusicMG and Asli Gold and composed and sung by Millind, ‘Shaadi Karke Le Jayega Mujhe’ whose release coincides with the pop star’s wedding date, is a melodious love song from the perspective of a girl in love.

Says T-Series head honcho, Bhushan Kumar, “I would first like to congratulate the beautiful and very talented couple on their wedding. It’s truly special to all of us at T-Series to be a part of this precious moment in their lives and we are happy to bring audiences ‘Shaadi Karke Le Jayega Mujhe’ on their ‘shaadi ka shubh din’”.

Talking about the song, Millind Gaba, “Shaadi Karke Le Jayega Mujhe is a very very special song to me because Pria and I filmed it together and it releases on our wedding day. It’s a beautiful coincidence and will forever remain in our memory.”

Adds Pria Beniwal Gaba, “Shaadi Karke Le Jayega Mujhe is our small way of inviting Millind’s fans to join in our wedding celebrations – The song encapsulates the small romantic moments, the bond and the love we share and I hope audiences enjoy it.”

Millind Gaba’s ‘Shaadi Karke Le Jayega Mujhe’ produced by Bhushan Kumar and featuring himself and his bride Pria Beniwal Gaba is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

