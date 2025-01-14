Meghan Markle has decided to delay the release of her Netflix series, ‘With Love, Meghan,’ in response to the devastating wildfires sweeping across Southern California.

Originally slated for a January 15 release, the series, which celebrates the beauty of the region, will now premiere on March 4.

Full Support From Netflix Amid Postponement

In her statement, Meghan expressed her deep appreciation for Netflix’s understanding and support, allowing her to prioritize the urgent needs of those affected by the fires.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” a statement from Markle read.

As a native of Los Angeles, the Duchess of Sussex is especially affected by the disaster, and she, along with her family, is focused on helping those in need.

Meghan, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, live in Montecito, but the couple has remained involved in supporting the fire victims.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet with victims of the devastating California wildfires pic.twitter.com/oZW4n5a690 — New York Post (@nypost) January 12, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Commitment to Helping Fire Victims

On their website, Sussex.com, Meghan and Harry shared their concerns about the widespread destruction, which has left families without homes and critical services in ruins.

“In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life,” it read.

Their message also encouraged others to help, urging people to open their homes to evacuees or donate essentials like clothing and toys.

“And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating,” they added before noting: “Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys & clothing, and other essentials.”

The couple has actively worked with charities through their Archewell Foundation to aid in the relief efforts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lending a hand to help those impacted by the L.A. wildfires. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live about 90 miles north, visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena on Friday, People magazine reports. They helped distribute food and… pic.twitter.com/3eNLiaDwh6 — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 11, 2025

On Friday, Meghan and Harry visited the hard-hit neighborhood of Altadena, where they toured the area with city officials.

They also made stops at the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena to distribute food and supplies and visited the Pasadena Convention Center to continue offering assistance to those impacted by the fires.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: When Matthew Perry Spent $9 Million To Get Sober & Revealed How Friends Co-Star Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About Addiction

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News