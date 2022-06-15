Actress Upasana Singh, who will be seen in the upcoming web series ‘Masoom’, says she did not have to use glycerine for her character as she was so into her dialogues that tears would come on their own.

Advertisement

Upasana was last seen in Kapil Sharma’s comedy show Comedy Nights with Kapil where she portrayed the role of Bua ji. However, after the comedian’s ugly fight with Sunil Grover she along with Ali Asgar and many others decided to leave the show and never returned.

Upasana said: “This is a very serious role, and for actors to do such characters they need to go to the depth of it. I guess for me it wasn’t that difficult because I come from a theatre background and I have done such roles in the past and whenever I do something like this, I do it with my heart. ‘Masoom’ is a series where I didn’t have to use glycerine.”

Advertisement

“I was so indulged in my dialogues that tears would come on their own, whether it is first shot or seventh, because sometimes if there is a scene of sorrow or something like that, the actors would use glycerine but with Gunwant’s character it was different,” added Upasana further.

“I could feel that role so much that tears would come on their own, and as I said before my body doesn’t work in the show, so whenever my shot was over or we had a cut, it would take me some time to come out of my character and then shake my hand or move my legs to feel that they move,” said Upasana.

Upasana Singh’s ‘Masoom’, directed by Mihir Desai and helmed by Gurmeet Singh as the showrunner, is an Indian rendition of the award-winning Irish series ‘Blood’, exploring family ties and deception after losing a loved one.

The show is produced under the Dreamers & Doers Co banner, a premium content studio owned by Reliance Entertainment. Joining the lead cast will be Manjari Fadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, Upasana Singh, and Manurishi Chaddha, amongst others.

The series also features a soulful soundtrack composed by the famous Anand Bhaskar Collective.

‘Masoom’ will release on June 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Archana Puran Singh Reveals Refusing To Laugh For ‘Comedy Circus’, Says “I’d Got Very Upset’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram