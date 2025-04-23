Manoj Bajpayee’s reputation as an actor in the film industry is synonymous with intensity, brilliance, and versatility. From playing a variety of roles, from an honest cop in Shool, to a dreaded gangster in Satya, and a helpless father in Joram, he nailed them all.

On his 56th birthday today, we have collated a list of the National Award-winning actor’s top five highest-rated movies as per their IMDb scores, and where you can watch these films on OTT platforms. We have considered only those feature films in which Manoj Bajpayee played the lead role or at least had a significant role, and that are available on various OTT/online platforms.

1. Satya

Year of release – 1998

– 1998 Streaming Platform – SonyLIV

– SonyLIV IMDb Rating – 8.3/10

The cult gangster thriller follows the titular protagonist Satya (J.D. Chakravarthi), who becomes friends with a dreaded gangster Bhiku Mhatre (Manoj Bajpayee) in jail and later joins his gang. Satya gradually rises through the ranks, but makes a big mistake – he falls in love with an innocent girl (Urmila Mantondkar). This Ram Gopal Varma film not only redefined the gangster genre but also made Bhiku Mhatre a household name.

Embed- https://youtu.be/V0ZHTqJj9yQ?feature=shared

2. Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1

Year of release – 2007

– 2007 Streaming Platform – Netflix, Jio Hotstar

– Netflix, Jio Hotstar IMDb Rating – 8.2/10

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the crime thriller film is about how a fearless gangster makes it his mission to exact revenge from a coal mining kingpin (Tigmanshu Dhulia) because the latter brutally murdered his father (Jaideep Ahlawat). The movie also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chaddha, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.

3. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Year of release – 2023

Streaming Platform – Zee5

IMDb Rating – 8/10

Directed by Apporv Singh Karki, the intense legal drama follows the story of an honest and dedicated sessions court lawyer (Manoj Bajpayee), who takes up a sensitive case where a godman has been accused of assaulting a minor girl. He fights a long-drawn legal battle against all odds and faces multiple hurdles.

4. Pinjar

Year of release – 2003

– 2003 Streaming Platform – Amazon Prime Video

– Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating – 7.9/10

Helmed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi (of Chanakya fame), the period drama follows the story of a Hindu woman (played by Urmila Matondkar), who is happily married to a good-hearted man (Sanjay Suri). But, after the Partition of India, the woman is kidnapped by a Muslim man (played by Manoj Bajpayee) and she is forcefully taken to Pakistan to be his second wife. Later, a twist of fate brings them closer.

5. Aligarh

Year of release – 2015

– 2015 Streaming Platform – Zee5

– Zee5 IMDb Rating – 7.8/10

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the hard-hitting drama features Manoj Bajpayee in the role of a professor who teaches Marathi at a university. His life suddenly takes a drastic turn when he is sacked from his job after a sting operation reveals his sexual orientation. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Ashish Vidyarthi.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar Has A Midas Touch For Strong Content Turning Goldmine & He Is The New Bharat Kumar! [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News