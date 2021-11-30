Actor Manit Joura, who is seen as ‘Rishabh Luthra’ in ‘Kundali Bhagya’, has wrapped up his shooting schedule in the show.

The actor has quit the show after being a part of it for four years. Obviously, his fans and followers are very sad and they have been expressing their concern on social media.

Speaking about his fans’ reaction Manit Joura says: “All I can say is that they have been my constant support from day one. I will miss their beautiful posts on social media. They have been my constant encouragement. I have never considered myself a star and my fans have made me a star.

“I know after leaving the show I will lose some fans, few may be heartbroken too. Please hang on. I have dedicated my life to entertainment. I will always put my best foot forward to entertain my audience for the rest of my life,” Manit Joura added.

Talking about his journey in the show, the actor says: “The journey has been holistic and there are no regrets. I am happy about the way it has shaped up. I have always wanted to work with Ekta Kapoor and have done 4 shows with her.

“The amount of love, accolades and encouragement I have received for Rishabh Luthra is priceless. There are no hard feelings and no love lost between us. I have sensibly and politely put my points forward and they have accepted it nicely. I have made so many good friends from the show; it was a great fun ride,” Manit Joura concludes.

