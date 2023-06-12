Actress Mugdha Chaphekar, who essays the role of Prachi in the primetime drama ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, has shared that everyone on the sets was reminded of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani’s wedding ensemble as they saw Mugdha in the bridal ensemble for the show.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how the tables have turned, as Ranbir has stepped back from marrying Rhea (Tina Philip) at the last minute so that he can stop Prachi and Akshay’s (Abhishek Malik) wedding. And as soon as he reaches the wedding venue, he faints, and eventually, Prachi gets married to Akshay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As soon as Mugdha Chaphekar stepped out of her makeup room, the co-actors and crew members on set couldn’t help but notice how closely her look resembled popular actress Kiara Advani’s famous bridal attire.

Mugdha Chaphekar donned a baby pink colour lehenga instead of going with the quintessential bridal look. The outfit was paired with a statement green necklace, Chooda, and Gajra.

The actress said that, “Dressing up as a bride for the show is not a new experience for me, but what definitely was amazing and surreal was when everyone on the set found my bridal ensemble similar to Kiara Advani‘s wedding look”. For the unversed, Kiara Advani tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in February.

Mugdha Chaphekar added that, “I would give all the credit to my creative team for giving me such a rich and elegant look for the marriage sequence. As soon as I stepped out, I got many compliments for this look. I just can’t wait for my fans and viewers to watch the upcoming track.”

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs every Monday to Sunday on Zee TV.

Must Read: Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly’s Anu & Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Separation Track Leaves Fans Heartbroken, Netizens Say: “If #MaAn Are Over Then Mere Liye Show Bhi Over”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News