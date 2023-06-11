Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-led Anupamaa may be leading on the TRP charts, but it seems like fans aren’t happy with what they are being offered now. Owing to the ongoing separation track of Anu and Anuj, fans are heartbroken and have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration following the most recent episode. Read on to know what’s happening in the Star Plus show and what fans say about it.

To get you up to date with the show’s current track, After leaving the Kapadia house (named Anupamaa Sadan), Anu re-entered it for Samar and Dimple’s wedding. This return had fans excited as they hoped Maya (Chhavi Pandey) would be exposed and MaAn would become one again. However, nothing like that happened, and Anu left the house. The way Anuj and Chhoti Anu (Asmi Deo) said goodbye to Anu was heartbreaking.

Now, Anupamaa fans are lashing out at the makers for extending their separation track and want them to end it soon – if not right now. Read on to know what they say.

Taking to Twitter, one Anupamaa fan wrote, “Hop MaAn Marriage Anniversary stil in the cards… You hv deliberately snatched all MaAn special days n festivals frm us..Nw ths day s vry spcl fr us as u kno, pls don’t wipe it out with ths senseless drama. Be it late than never..We cn patiently wait. #Anupamaa”

@ketswalawalkar Hop MaAn Marriage Anniversary stil in the cards… You hv deliberately snatched all MaAn special days n festivals frm us..Nw ths day s vry spcl fr us as u kno, pls don’t wipe it out with ths senseless drama. Be it late than never..We cn patiently wait.#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/PWjrLAWOkr — Roz-e🌹 (@1989_roz) June 11, 2023

Another, commenting on a scene from the recent episode added, “Anuj watching their dancing video had me smiling since morning, I still can’t take my mind off it😍🥰Loved & looking forward to it. Oh BTW, so there’s a big projector in MaAn’s room, yet DKP never thought it necessary to give us a #MaAn movie date night in their room?”

Anuj watching their dancing video had me smiling since morning, I still can’t take my mind off it😍🥰Loved & looking forward to it. Oh BTW, so there’s a big projector in MaAn’s room, yet DKP never thought it necessary to give us a #MaAn movie date night in their room?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/QIh8waICzc — M (@MaAn_Muse) June 11, 2023

A third tweeted, “Kab jaygi maya ? Kya woh #Anupama ka permanent character hain.. jaise Dimpi aaye woh gai hi nai. dheere 2,shah’s ka hissa ban gai. Kya maya bhi Kapadiya ban जायगी? Phir #MaAn ka kya hoga? Woh husband wife ki जगह friends banke hamara jee jalaynge, romance ka kya? #Anujkapadiya”

Kab jaygi maya ? Kya woh #Anupama ka permanent character hain.. jaise Dimpi aaye woh gai hi nai. dheere 2,shah’s ka hissa ban gai. Kya maya bhi Kapadiya ban जायगी? Phir #MaAn ka kya hoga? Woh husband wife ki जगह friends banke hamara jee jalaynge, romance ka kya? #Anujkapadiya — Naina’s forever ishq is Anuj ❤🥰😍 (@naina_dorjay) June 11, 2023

Calling out the writers of Anupamaa, another tweeted, “#Anupamaa will definitely get stuck in SH! Gurukul/America/being with Anuj dreams once again shattered! Haven’t we learnt the protocol of this serial now? Anyone can become a #starplus serial writer now!”

#Anupamaa will definitely get stuck in SH! Gurukul/America/being with Anuj dreams once again shattered! Haven’t we learnt the protocol of this serial now?

Anyone can become a #starplus serial writer now! #MaAn #samplekishaadi#anujkapadia — sneah (@sneah) June 11, 2023

A fifth shared, “If #maan are over then mere liye show bhi over and trp bhi over hojayega 😂😂 wtf is interested in boring shah house drama 😴😴”

If #maan are over then mere liye show bhi over and trp bhi over hojayega 😂😂 wtf is interested in boring shah house drama 😴😴 https://t.co/JvwsNi7oyJ — Bunny (@maan_ki_deewani) June 11, 2023

Check out these other tweets of Anupamaa fans talking about Anu and Anuj’s separation:

You have never been in love until you have loved them enough to LET THEM GO #anujkapadia hold on to the LOVE tight enough! #maAn are unique 🤧🤧

just brilliant #anupamaa pic.twitter.com/mkUTJpghIo — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) June 11, 2023

Matlab sabko #AnujKapadia ke papa banne main problem thi.. CA se problem thi! Ab kisiko sharm nhi ayegi kehne main ki mere papa dubara papa banne wale hain.. Mere ek bhai ya behen arhe hain..K ko bhi problem nhi hain.. HYPOCRISY#Anupamaa it’s time.. Just try to realize things! — Days🍁 (@itsPD_) June 11, 2023

Pure #SamPle shaadi me

Focus toh inpe hi tha.. #MaAn Dulha and Dulhan side me..

M not complaining ❤️#anupamaa pic.twitter.com/EoKSYRnFJB — Prachi Hamirbasia (@prachihamir) June 11, 2023

What did I see Anupamaa has saved Anuj’s number as patidev.. Why r they so cute.. #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn — Ruchi mittal (@Ruchimittal4483) June 11, 2023

Goodbyes are tough! The hardest thing il ever do is walk away still loving you! #MaAn 💞💝#anupamaa pic.twitter.com/qePShjfYyk — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) June 11, 2023

In the Anupamaa upcoming promo, we see how Anuj misses the moments he spent with Anu during Sample’s (Samar and Dimple)wedding and calls Anu to meet her the next day. We also see Malti Devi calls Anu to attend the press conference, and Baa asks her to reach Shah’s house at 9 am for the newlyweds first.

What are your thoughts on the ongoing separation track between Rupali Ganguly’s Anu & Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj? Let us know in the comments below.

