Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s Kuberaa managed to grow in the second week of its OTT run. In two weeks, the total viewership of the crime thriller stands at 6.2 million on Prime Video. However, the film witnessed growth from its debut week.

Only 0.3 Million Away From Entering The Top 5

Dhanush’s film is only 0.3 million away from entering the top 5 most-viewed films of 2025. If it stays in the top 5 most-viewed films of the week for another week as per Ormax charts, then it might surpass R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Nayanthara’s Test to claim the fifth spot.

Kuberaa OTT Verdict Week 2

Kuberaa, in its second week, garnered a viewership of 3.7 million, taking the second spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of July 21 – July 27, as per Ormax data. It surpassed Ronth, Aap Jaisa Koi, DNA, and others. In the first week, the film garnered a viewership of 2.5 million.

Check out the top 5 most-viewed OTT original films of 2025 as per Ormax’s half-yearly report.

Jewel Thief (Netflix): 13.1 Million Dhoom Dhaam (Netflix): 12.1 Million Nadaaniyan (Netflix): 8.9 Million Mrs (Zee 5): 7.3 Million Test (Netflix): 6.5 Million

About Kuberaa

Helmed by Sekhar Kammulla, the film is rated 6.5 on IMDb. Starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna, the official synopsis of the film says, “A beggar undergoes a dramatic transformation, exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters, leading to a quest for redemption.” The film is streaming on Prime Video.

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

