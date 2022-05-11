Khushboo Khan Talks About Her Plans On Entering Bollywood

Actress Khushboo Khan, who last featured in the music video, “Meri Bandi” is looking forward to exploring acting in the fiction genre.

She says: “After the great success of my last song. My audience are appreciating me on social media platforms and that is encouraging me to explore acting ahead. I’m looking forward to acting in Bollywood movies or web series if I find any good opportunities. Meanwhile I’m also acting in music videos.”

Khushboo Khan further reveals how her fan following on social media helped her to start acting.

Khushboo Khan adds: “Like any other girl, I’m very much passionate about getting myself clicked. And I feel the love I get from my social media family is so much positive and encouraging. They support me to take acting challenges and reach the successful place I’m at today. I just wish to keep my audience entertained.”

