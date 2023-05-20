Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi is always full of high-octave and daredevil stunts as well as equal amounts of fun and friendship. While Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Rohit Bose Roy, Archana Gautam and others are already in Cape Town to shoot the stunt-based reality TV show, we now hear Abdu Rozik is also set to join them.

Abdu is a singer who became a household name in India after participating in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. This season also features BB 16’s Shiv (1st Runner-up) and Archana (3rd Runner-up). Read on to know the latest updates about KKK13 and when the Tajikistan singer will be joining the remaining contestants.

A Pinkvilla report states Abdu Rozik will join Rohit Shetty’s KKK13 in June. A source in the know revealed, “The makers feel that Abdu will add a lot of value to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, so they approached him to be a part of the show for a week or two, and were glad when Abdu accepted the offer.”

Revealing details regarding when Abdu Rozik is likely to reach the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 set in South Africa, the source added, “He will leave for Cape Town in the first week of June, and is extremely excited to be a part of the show.” We still await an official confirmation on the same.

The celebrities fighting got the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 title and trophy are Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, Rohit Bose Roy, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare and Soundous Moufakir. The show is scheduled to premiere in July 2023 on Colors TV.

