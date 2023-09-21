Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen as the host of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, has revealed the secret of his wonderful energy at the age of 81.

In the new promo of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 15”, titled as “AB young at 81”, released by Sony TV on Wednesday, we can see a woman from the audience asking Big B: “81 ki age me aapki itni wonderful energy ka raaz kya hai. Wo mai janna chahti hun.”

Amitabh said: “hamari umar ho gyi hai 81”, to this another woman fan from the audience said: “18 ka age ho gaya hai aapka sir.”

The ‘Sholay‘ fame actor then replied: “aap logo ki prathna duayein chalti rahe hamare saath, bus or kuch ni chahiye hmko. Aap logo ko dekh lete hain, mil lete hain, aap log protsahit karte hai hamko, zindagi chalne ka nahi, daudne ka naam hai.”

The Reel was captioned as: “Audience ka pyaar hai #AmitabhBachchan ji ke 81 ki umra mein energy ka raaz! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

Another promo released by the makers show a woman fan on the sets of “KBC 15”, singing a song for the actor. She said: “jabse tumko dekha, tum hi kuch batlao, isko kya kehte hain. Love you”, and gave flying kisses to Big B.

The actor said to her: “byaah ho gaya aapka?”, to which the woman said: “sir shadi nahi ki hai”.

Amitabh said: “tabhi baar baar aap ese (showing sign of flying kiss) phenk rahi hain”, leaving everyone in splits.

This video was captioned as: “#AmitabhBachchan ji ka andaaz hai nirala!”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

