Taking a trip down memory lane, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has a career spanning over five decades, shared his experience of bagging his first film, and revealed his thoughts about the first earnings.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is referred to as the ‘Shahenshah of Bollywood’, and ‘Sadi Ke Mahanayak’, made his film debut in 1969, as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen’s National Award-winning film Bhuvan Shome.

However, his first acting role was as one of the seven protagonists in the 1969 film ‘Saat Hindustani’, directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas and featuring Utpal Dutt, Anwar Ali, Madhu and Jalal Agha.

Episode 27 of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15 was a Ganesh Chaturthi special. Host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Vivek Kumar Agrawal from Naila-Janjgir, Chhatisgarh to the hot seat.

The contestant shared that it took 17 years for him to reach KBC. He owns a retail shop for utensils.

During the conversation, Amitabh Bachchan asked the actor: “Sir, can I ask you something? What did you feel when you signed your first film? I’d like to hear how your first experience was.”

Replying to him, the ‘Saudagar’ actor said: “I thought of giving my earnings to my parents. And I found a means of earning to give to my parents. To make them stay with me. And the responsibilities that they’ve had towards us all life, I wanted to take that burden on my shoulder.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

On the film front, Amitabh Bachchan next has ‘Ganapath’, ‘The Umesh Chronicles’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, and ‘Butterfly’ in the pipeline.

