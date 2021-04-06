



Bigg Boss 14’s Kashmera Shah is a fitness enthusiast and is an avid social media user. She not only likes to flaunt her well-toned physique but also likes to send out a message to her fans, followers by sharing stunning photos and videos.

Apart from this, she is also well-known for her bold attitude and does not mince her words to express what is on her mind. The actress once opened up matters close to her heart How do you de-stress yourself — s*x or sleep? Scroll down to know more.

Talking to Times of India, Kashmera Shah said, “The only X-factor in my life is the sex factor. I de-stress by sleeping with my boyfriend (Krushna Abhishek) and by having sex with him. I truly believe that if you are unhappy in bed, you can’t be happy anywhere else. Too many people go around pretending to be happy and have affairs outside.”

When she was asked what’s her idea of a perfect partner, the actress said, “My perfect partner has to understand my silence as well as my needs, this is a very important factor for me.”

Kashmera Shah even shared her views on pre-marital sex. She said to the publication, “One has to check out the goods before one invests a lifetime in it, right? I am sure even in olden times princesses used to be sent to learn the art of Kamasutra, who knows where or on what they practised.”

And when she was asked when did she lose her virginity, she said, “At a very late age as I wanted to marry the person that I slept with, which of course didn’t happen. I was in my twenties and he was not from our industry.”

What do you think about Kashmera Shah‘s bold personality and her views on intimacy? Let us know what you think in the comments.

