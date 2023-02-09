Comedian Kapil Sharma suffers heartbreak as he features in Guru Randhawa’s latest track ‘Alone’ ft. Yogita Bihani.

Talking about the song, Guru said: “I have known Kapil Paji for a while and was always a fan of his wonderful voice which makes me glad to be working with him on his debut single. I am so happy that when we suggested this song, he was immediately ready for it. I think the listeners will agree with me when I say that he has nailed this song with his voice.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Alone’ is an emotional heartbreak song presented by T-Series, which shows the amazing chemistry between a couple played by Kapil Sharma and Yogita Bihani, and also features Guru Randhawa. Kapil said, “I have been passionate about music for as long as I can remember. My long-term dream has finally been realised… all thanks to Bhushan Kumar sir and my dearest friend and brother Guru Paji.

Talking more about it, Kapil Sharma said, “I think the credit for this song goes to Guru as he has sung it, written its lyrics as well as composed this song. I had a blast working with both Yogita and Guru for my first music video, I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better team for my debut.”

With vocals by Guru and Kapil, the song is also composed and written by Guru, while the music production is done by Sanjoy. Shot in the scenic beauty of Manali, the song is directed by Director Gifty and features Guru, Kapil, and Yogita.

Yogita Bihani, who featured in the music video alongside Kapil Sharma and Guru Randhawa, said, “I was extremely ecstatic when I found out that I am going to be a part of this amazing song by Guru Randhawa and Kapil Sharma..”

Bhushan Kumar also spoke about the collaboration and said, “There couldn’t be a better singer than Guru Randhawa for this song with Kapil as their camaraderie off and on screen is amazing, and both of them along with Yogita Bihani have done a fantastic job.”

Director Gifty, who has worked his magic yet again, says, “Kapil, Guru, Yogita and the outstanding beauty of the mountains is what makes the music video a visual treat.”

Guru Randhawa and Kapil Sharma’s ‘Alone’ is produced by T-Series. Directed by Director Gifty, music producer Sanjoy, & composer Guru Randhawa, starring Guru Randhawa, Kapil Sharma and Yogita Bihani, the music video of the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Makes A Shocking Revelation Of Undergoing An Operation To Start A Family With Adil Khan Durrani, Netizens React “Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News