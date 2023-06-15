Actress Dia Mirza’s web series ‘Kaafir’ will complete four years of its release on June 15.

Ahead of the show’s 4th anniversary, the actress looked back at the series and shared that the character of Kainaaz Akhtar played by her in the show is still a part of her, especially Kainaaz’s devotion to her daughter.

The series continues to be a fan favourite, and many tell Dia Mirza how much the character of Kainaaz Akhtar touched their hearts and stirred their conscience.

Dia Mirza said: “I have travelled a very long distance with Kainaaz, and as I said four years ago, discovering her within was an incredible experience. She is still a part of me, and now as a mother, I identify with her devotion to her daughter even more deeply.”

The 2019 web television series directed by Sonam Nair, and written by Bhavani Iyer, follows Kainaaz Akhtar, a woman from Pakistan occupied Kashmir, who winds up on the Indian side of the Line-of-Control, and is held prisoner on suspicion of being a militant.

Kainaaz gives birth to a child while spending seven years in imprisonment. She and her daughter are helped by an Indian journalist, who seeks to bring them justice.

The series is inspired by the true story of Shehnaz Parveen. It also stars Mohit Raina.

The actress further mentioned: “As an actor, it is important for me to do work that has some substance and meaning, serves a purpose, and brings people together in a positive way. This story was a powerful reminder that no matter which side of the border we may inhabit, we are all human beings who experience the fundamental emotions of love, grief, loss, and hope in the same way.”

Kainaaz for Dia is a symbol of someone who dealt with immense pain with unwavering determination and optimism.

“While preparing for the role, it was very challenging to read up on individuals who had endured similar injustices. Such parts also give you a perspective of the vastness of human suffering and the pointlessness of hate. ‘Kaafir’ to me will always represent a beacon that compels us to look at each other in a new light, as human beings and not through filters of religion and nationalities,” Dia Mirza concluded.

