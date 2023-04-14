Former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Ankit Gupta, who is currently seen playing the role of a singer Jahaan in ‘Junooniyatt’, spoke about getting injured on the sets of the show.

During the song sequence, he had to do a couple of jumps and when he performed the final kick, he lost his balance and fell to the ground.

Talking about the incident, Ankit Gupta said, “Acting involves taking risks, and injuries are a part of the job. I was fully immersed in the scene and didn’t realise I made a mistake, which led to my injury. However, I’m grateful for my team’s quick action in getting me the required help.”

The 34-year-old actor has acted in several TV shows such as ‘Sadda Haq‘, ‘Begusarai’, ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’, ‘Kundali Bhagya’, and many more. He was also part of web series such as ‘Illegal – Justice, Out of Order‘, ‘Bekaboo 2’, among others. Before joining the fictional drama ‘Junooniyatt’, he was seen as a contestant on the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

Ankit Gupta also learned to play the guitar for his role and shared how he braved the injury and continued to shoot. “The audience’s love and support are what keep us going as actors, even when we face challenges like injuries. I firmly believe that the show must go on, and I’m excited for viewers to find out what’s in store for them in the upcoming episodes,” he added.

‘Junooniyatt’ airs on Colors.

