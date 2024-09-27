Friends creator David Crane just spilled that Janeane Garofalo was initially considered for the role. Imagine that—before Courteney Cox made Monica a neat-freak icon, Garofalo’s “darker and snarkier” vibe was on the table.

For 10 years, Friends was our go-to for laughs and iconic moments, with Monica (Cox) at the center as the chef who sorted towels into 11 categories and loved a clean apartment. She and Chandler (Matthew Perry) were the ultimate TV couple, ending with the adoption of twins in the finale.

Before landing Monica, Cox was already a known face from Bruce Springsteen’s Dancing in the Dark, Family Ties, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. She was originally offered the role of Rachel but wanted Monica’s spunky personality instead.

Crane’s revelation is wild. “We had Janeane Garofalo’s voice in our head,” he said, hinting at a grittier Friends. But in the end, Courteney brought her own spark to Monica, making her the lovable, quirky chef we can’t imagine without. So, as you rewatch Friends, just remember: Monica could’ve had a whole different edge if Garofalo had taken the role!

Big news in the animation world: Janeane Garofalo is hopping aboard Boys Go to Jupiter, Julian Glander’s debut feature set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this June. Garofalo joins a stellar cast that includes Demi Adejuyigbe, Elsie Fisher, and Jack Corbett, along with comedy and animation heavyweights like Tavi Gevinson, Julio Torres, and Sarah Sherman.

Boys Go to Jupiter is shaping up to be a trippy, coming-of-age journey set in the surreal realm of suburban Florida. The film, known for Glander’s distinctive 3D style, follows a teenager juggling bizarre gig economy tasks. It promises a visual and sonic experience that’s as eclectic as its cast.

Julian Glander, whose past work includes Adult Swim and HBO Max projects, is thrilled about the Tribeca premiere. “Tribeca? Janeane Garofalo? It’s a little embarrassing to share this much good news at once,” he confessed. “This movie started as a small personal project, and I wasn’t sure it would ever make it. Now, it’s become something big and special.”

The film was produced at Glanderco, Glander’s Pittsburgh-based studio, with Peisin Yang Lazo serving as executive producer. Multiple screenings are scheduled during the 23rd annual Tribeca Film Festival, which runs June 5-16 in NYC, so fans will have plenty of chances to catch this animated gem.

Mark your calendars and get ready for an animated adventure that’s bound to make waves at Tribeca!

