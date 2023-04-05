Actress Gauahar Khan was recently spotted while promoting her upcoming show ‘IRL: In Real Love’, in the city, along with creative twins Raghu Ram and Rajeev Laxman. The actress was seen with a baby bump as she is expecting her first child after marriage with Zaid Darbar.

For the occasion, Gauahar chose a monochromatic outfit and paired it with gold earrings and nude coloured heels. While posing for the paps, the actress extended her warm wishes to them for Ram Navmi which was held recently and also gave her best wishes for the holy month of Ramzan and the festival of Eid.

Raghu Ram and Rajeev Laxman, who were judges of youth reality show ‘Roadies’, are in association with actor-host Rannvijay and Gauahar for the dating reality show. Both Rannvijay and Gauahar will host ‘IRL’ produced by Raghu-Rajeev. The show will be streamed on Netflix.

Gauahar Khan announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post in December, last year. In the caption, Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem . Need all your love and prayers . ♥️ Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too.

Several Bollywood celebrities showered the couple with love. While Neha Kakkar said, “Awwww.. God bless,” while Dia Mirza wrote, “Congratulations sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you.” Ananya Panday wrote, “congratulations!!! Sending so much love.” Kriti Kharbanda also wrote, “Big big big congratulations you two! Nazar na lage.”

