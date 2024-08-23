Popular fashion influencer Insha Ghaii Kalra’s husband Ankit Kalra passed away tragically at the mere age of 29 on August 19 (Monday). This has came as a rude shock to all of their fans. The couple used to share several funny and endearing videos together. Ankit’s last post had a rather cryptic message on his social media handle which did not go unnoticed by the fans.

Talking about the same, Ankit Kalra who happens to be an interior designer and builder had shared a selfie of himself inside a car wherein he could be seen sporting a black shirt and sunglasses. Ankit captioned the same stating, “The struggle you’re in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow.” The caption was an ominous one talking about one’s struggle. The post was shared four days ago on his Instagram and Facebook account. Take a look at the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankit Kalra (@ankitkalra.95)

Insha Ghaii Kalra shared a post of her husband Ankit Kalra in remembrance and wrote, “Take me one day back, i promise to do things differently! Come back baby, please? I miss you.” However, her post got mixe response from the netizens. While some fans offered her condolences for her grave loss, others trolled her for being active on social media so quickly after her husband’s demise.

Inshaa Ghaii Kalra also happens to be a founder of an online clothing brand. She used to collaborate with her husband Ankit Kalra for many videos and reels. Their last post together was a parody post titled ‘Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions.’ The video was shared on August 4 2024. Take a look at the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Insha Ghaii Kalra (@inshaghaii)

Ankit Kalra and Isha Ghaii Kalra tied the knot in January last year. The exact cause of Ankit’s unfortunate demise has not been known yet. However, some fans are speculating that the 29-year-old interior designer might have suffered a heart attack.

Must Read: Amar Singh Chamkila Had A Premonition About His Death? Here’s How The Late Singer Spent His Last Day – Last Meeting, Last Words & Last Wish – All That Was Not In The Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News