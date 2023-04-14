Dancer-choreographer Terence Lewis was left in awe of the dancing talent of ‘Indias Best Dancer 3’ contestant Ranodip Poddar (17), who impressed the judges, including Geeta Kapur and Sonali Bendre, on the dance reality show with the rendition of Bharatanatyam on the song ‘Thumkeshwari’.

While sharing his experience of being on the show, Ranodip said: “I express my emotions through dance, which also helped me fight back depression. There was a time when nobody used to talk to me in school. If I sat on a bench, others used to sit two seats apart. My neighbours and relatives used to pass negative comments on me and my parents.”

He also said that people used to look down upon him because he was different.

“I was not interested in cricket or other sports, as I was only fond of dance and make-up. There were days when all of us used to cry in bed every night, but my parents stood by me and supported me throughout my journey. Today when I am standing here on the stage of ‘India’s Best Dancer’, I feel proud that my parents are proud of who I am,” he added.

Terence hugged him and appreciated him for his courage and dedication.

‘India’s Best Dancer’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who also judges ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’, was impressed by a contestant and gave her a nickname. A contestant named Ankeeta Londhe in the upcoming episode will be seen impressing judges Sonali, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur with her heartfelt contemporary and classical dance fusion on the song ‘Kanha Mane Na’. An impressed Sonali Bendre is heard saying: “Mala tuzha performance khup avadla!(I absolutely loved your performance).”

The 22-year-old contestant left a computer engineering course to pursue dancing. In her journey, Ankeeta’s mother was her biggest supporter who inspired her to pursue her ambition of being a dancer, but unfortunately, she lost her mother in the pandemic. Overwhelmed with emotions after hearing Ankeeta’s story, Sonali Bendre gave her a tight hug and said: “I’m very proud of you.”

