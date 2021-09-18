Advertisement

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 recently went on air. The show has already become a fan favourite for the performances of the lead cast as Ram and Priya. Now as the show is set to enter one of the top TV shows, Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have an interesting role to play in the show. Scroll down to know more.

Pawandeep was declared the winner of the singing reality show’s latest season while Arunita was announced as the first runner-up of the show. The pair was loved in the show and their duets have become quite popular. So much that Himesh Reshammiya has already given them an opportunity to sing in his album.

As per the storyline of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ram and Priya agreed to get married to each other for the sake of their family even though the two do not love each other. It will be a grand wedding and soon the show will telecast an amazing wedding sequence on television.

IWM Buzz reports that Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal will be joining the show as special guests. Quoting a source, “Singers Pawandeep and Arunita will be making a special appearance on the show to perform for the couple Ram and Priya at their sangeet ceremony.”

However, it is also worth pointing out that there’s no official confirmation about Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal performing at Ram and Priya wedding in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. So the report should only be taken as a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, fans are absolutely in awe of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar‘s portrayal of Ram and Priya. They were previously paired together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai… Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. However, as Ram and Priya, it looked like they were watching a fresh pairing. The chemistry between the two is praiseworthy.

