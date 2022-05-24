Television actress Hina Khan made heads turn with her stunning outfits at Cannes Film Festival 2022. Pictures and videos of all her looks from the Cannes film festival have gone viral on social media. She graced the event for the poster launch of her second film ‘Country Of Blind’.

The actress’ shows have been quite popular thus gaining a large fan following. She is well known for her role as ‘Akshara’ in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now she opens up about the regressive content that has been ruling Indian Television screens for decades.

In a recent conversation with Brut India, Hina Khan said that makers and creators are not to be blamed for the content they deliver instead it is the audiences who like such content. She said, “I mean, we deliver, they deliver, perhaps what the audiences want to watch. So I don’t think the content which made in television for that you can blame the makers or the creators, it is the audience. There have been progressive shows on television, people don’t want to watch. The show doesn’t work. I think that’s the reason they deliver what the audience wants.”

Hina also said, “If everyone stops and gives them a new content altogether fresh content on every GEC channel then people may not have a choice and they’ll start watching progressive content but that’s a huge call to be taken.”

The actress went on to say that till we don’t change the perspective of watching such content it will continue to air. Previously, she spoke about her wish to attend the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival but wasn’t extended an invitation.

Talking to Film Companion, Hina Khan said, “We all belong to the same industry, we all belong to the entertainment business, we have all come here to represent India. I am very excited to launch the poster of my film, everyone there knows that I’m coming to launch the poster of my film… I was very excited… Then comes the news…”

“There is an elitist system, this elitist game, which still exists. There was an opening ceremony that happened at the Indian pavilion. There was everyone, all the talents, my contemporaries, and not just from Bollywood. It’s not that I envy them, I am so proud of them. But at the same time, it is a bit disheartening, why was I not there? Why was I not there? I could have been there, probably in the audience, at least, cheering for them when they were doing the Ghoomar. I loved the video, I felt so proud of my country,” Khan further added.

