Himanshi Khurana has become one of the most popular names in the television industry after doing incredibly well in the regional Punjabi industry. Her career got a boom ever since she did Bigg Boss 13 and her romance with Asim Riaz often makes headlines on social media. The actress recently opened up on rejecting a real opportunity opposite John Abraham in Parmanu.

Yes, you read that right. It’s important to take up opportunities on time as you might not get a second chance.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Himanshi Khurana revealed that she was approached to play the role of John Abraham’s wife in Parmanu but somehow it just didn’t feel right. The 29-year-old actress wasn’t very sure about taking up the role.

“I had left one Hindi movie also and that was Parmanu starring John Abraham. I was in Delhi when this film got offered to me and a lot of people compelled me to take this up. It was his wife’s role. But honestly speaking I was not able to believe it. I wasn’t feeling very sure about it. There was not anything wrong with the makers’ side in fact they convinced me a lot but in the back of my mind, I was thinking that why would somebody offer this role to someone from Punjab? My mind was puzzled at that point of time and I said no. But later I came to know the opportunity was real,” Himanshi said.

Himanshi Khurana has been supporting farmers protest out and loud. She has often been spotted asking the paps for their support too. A while ago, the Punjabi beauty appeared on New York’s Times Square and sharing the gratitude, the actress wrote on her Instagram, “To be on the Times Square Billboard fills my heart with happiness. I am grateful to God, my team/friends, my family, my fans. Love you all.”

