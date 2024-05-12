Gurucharan Singh Missing Case Update: TMKOC Actors Questioned By Delhi Police For Roshan Sodhi's Pending Salary, Father Breaks Silence, "I Had No Idea..."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh has been missing for 20 days, and Delhi Police have already investigated and questioned the TMKOC cast after the actor disappeared while traveling from Delhi to Mumbai.

Gurucharan used to play Roshan Sodhi in the much-loved show but made an exit in 2020. Ever since his disappearance, many actors from the show, including his on-screen son Gogi, played by Samay Shah, even refused to believe that the actor was depressed.

According to reports, Delhi Police landed on TMKOC sets to question about the nonpayment of dues for Gurucharan Singh, who was replaced by Balvinder Singh Suri in the show after he made an exit in 2020.

An exclusive report by News 18 suggests, “This week, Delhi police visited our sets and spoke with the actors who were in touch with Gurucharan Singh. Everyone has co-operated well with the police. Also, there were some rumors related to Gurucharan Singh’s payments being due from the production house. But, the police found that the payment of the actor was cleared long ago.”

Another report says that the actor’s father is clueless about his financial crunch. Police reported that Gurucharan operated 10 bank accounts to use credit cards. He even had 27 E-mail handles since he was suspected of being on surveillance.

His father, talking to Bombay Times, said, “I had no idea about my son’s financial situation. He never told me a thing about it. So I am not aware of all this. I am sure if the police had found something, they would have informed me.”

Gurucharan Singh was last traced at Palam on April 22, before he made an ATM transaction of Rs 14,000. The actor, aged 51 was to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, but he never reached the airport.

