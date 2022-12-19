Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar finally hit the OTT platform after teasing the fans with exciting posters and a trailer. Ever since Karan Johar’s Dharma production announced the film, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the film’s arrival. Backed by Dharma Production, the film is helmed by Dhulhania director Shashank Khaitan. Now within a week of its release, the film has already broken a few records at the box office.

The film was recently in the news after fans got a pleasant surprise of Ranbir Kapoor in the film. The Shamshera actor was seen in a cameo appearance in a song alongside Kiara and Vicky.

Now here’s the good news for all those who loved Govinda Naam Mera. The Vicky Kaushal starrer has become the highest-watched content on this week. Amid the FIFA World Cup frenzy, the film garnered 9.2 million views which we call a phenomenal number. Apart the film has managed to beat all the other films released in recent times with its watch time. Ever since it hit the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, it’s been garnering rave reviews.

All in all, Govinda Naam Mera could be called a super hit on the OTT platform and one more digital success for Karan Johar’s Dharma production. What is expected is for the film to have another healthy and exponentially growing week.

On the work front, Dharma has an interesting lineup of projects. After backing Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Dharma will later be associated with Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee, Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani’s Yodha, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao’s Mr & Mrs Mahi and lastly with Bedhadak that will launch three new faces in Bollywood.

Congratulations to the team!

