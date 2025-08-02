The previous episode of General Hospital witnessed Jason sharing all his suspicions with Anna. On the other hand, Alexis wanted answers. Felicia counseled Lucas about the Marco situation and all his suspicions about Sonny. Dante questioned Danny while Emma and Gio made a plan.

From discussions and amending to updates and connections, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, August 4, 2025

The first episode of the week features Anna encounters Liesl. How will this meet up go? Ava makes a proposal. But to whom? When Britt is left taken aback, has somebody found her? Chase runs into Gio. Will he question him about his behavior towards Brook Lynn? Ric and Molly meet for dinner.

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Jason confides in Sonny. Will the latter help him track down Britt? Michael shares his suspicions. Is this about Drew or Willow? Carly and Lucas have a frank discussion while Willow tries to make amends. Sidwell attempts to deter Tracy. Will he be successful or will the Quartermaine matriarch reign?

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Sonny makes a connection while Chase confronts Michael. Lulu enlists an ally. Is it going to be Laura or Gio? Laura summons Dante. Is she going to ask him to stop Lulu from being reckless? Up next, Danny advises Rocco. Is this his way of helping Dante who is trying to reach out to his son?

Thursday, August 7, 2025

When Anna pulls some strings, is this for Jason and related to Britt? Emma opens up to Trina while Jordan updates Laura. Is this related to the town or Drew? Brook Lynn confides in Sonny. Is this related to Gio? Will he give her some advice in return? Ava puts Ric to the test. Will he pass or fail?

Friday, August 8, 2025

The final episode of the week features Carly pitching an idea to Brennan. Will he take it up or politely refuse? Drew seeks out Elizabeth. What is it now? Is he again trying to get to Willow? Britt defies orders. Lulu and Dante are livid. Is this about Rocco? Lastly, Anna gives her two cents to Jason.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Stranger Things Season 1 Recap: What Happened To Eleven & The Hawkins Group During The First Chapter?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News