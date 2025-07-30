The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason and Liesl discussing Britt. On the other hand, Curtis offered an apology to Nina for telling Willow the truth about her fling with Drew. Portia was there to console Nina. Tracy and Cody were pleased on finding out that Willow left Drew at the altar.

And then last, but not the least, Martin gets intriguing information. There is a lot of drama still on the way with emotions running high. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 30, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 30, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Nina making a covert play. While she is hurt and heartbroken about the crack that has formed between her and her daughter Willow, she is also relieved. Nina never wanted her to get married to Drew and she is glad that is never going to happen anymore.

While it was her secret that came to the light to make this happen, Nina is not too against it since it resulted in Willow finally seeing Drew’s real face and calling things off between them. What covert play will she make now? Is this also related to Willow and Drew or is this about something else?

Meanwhile, Ric gets a new client. Who could this be? Is there a chance that Drew hired him? When Elizabeth takes in a houseguest, is this going to be Willow? After all, she has nowhere to go now that she broke things off with Drew and quickly rushed over to Michael’s palace to meet her kids.

How long will Willow stay at Eliabeth’s place now? Elsewhere, Michael has a big decision to make. Willow called off her wedding to Drew and rushed over to see the kids. She was crying and a complete mess with mascara all over her face and wearing the wedding dress that never saw the wedding.

Michael refused to let her see their kids when she was having such a big meltdown. But he still has to make a big decision now. Michael had asked Willow to not get married to Drew and end things off between them if she wanted to work something out related to the custody of Wiley and Amelia.

She refused to listen and went ahead until chaos unfolded on the wedding day. But now Willow is claiming that Drew is out of her life and she wants her kids back. Is he going to keep the rules going or will he sympathize with her and let her have some time with the kids? What choice will he make?

Curtis debriefs with Trina while Laura warns Lulu. And lastly, Kai owns up to Joss about snitching on Cyrus and messing up his romance with Trina.

