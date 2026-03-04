Game of Thrones made history with its fabulous run. Winning over 50 Emmy awards, the storyline eventually introduced its fan base to prequel entries. However, it seems like the HBO tales are just getting started. Recent reports suggest that Warner Bros. is now developing a big-scale GOT feature film. What’s more interesting is that the entry will be penned by Beau Willimon. In case you don’t know, Willimon is the Oscar- and seven-time Emmy-nominated writer who will be working on the film’s screenplay. Interestingly, he has already worked on multiple grand-scale titles previously, including Disney’s Star Wars spinoff Andor and House of Cards. Coming to his feature writing credits, the writer has worked on Mary Queen of Scots and The Ides of March.

According to Deadline, the Game of Thrones film first caught attention in 2024. While details are scarce, we have compiled everything that you need to know about the highly anticipated Game of Thrones movie.

Every Detail in the Game of Thrones Movie

After the success of HBO’s House of the Dragon and the grand reception that the latest entry in the Game of Thrones universe, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, received, it looks like Warner Bros. is finally making a move to broaden the tale from Westeros.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Game of Thrones (@gameofthrones)

Plot of Game of Thrones Movie

According to a cover story of the highly praised writer George R.R. Martin by The Hollywood Reporter, the film in question will be a “mammoth Dune-sized feature film.” Multiple reports suggest that the story will revolve around Aegon I Targaryen, who was the first Targaryen to forge the Iron Throne and fly on the back of a dragon. He was also the Targaryen ruler who led a campaign to unite the Seven Kingdoms and ultimately became the first king of Westeros. Per Entertainment Weekly, Mattson Tomlin, who wrote The Batman Part II and Terminator Zero, wrote the treatment for HBO back in 2024. In case you missed it, a huge statue of this same Aegon can be seen in the HBO prequel House of the Dragon. It is in the Targaryen throne room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Game of Thrones • House of The Dragon (@gotandmore)

Game of Thrones film Release Date

With the project entering its early phase, the Game of Thrones film is expected to enter full-fledged production by mid-2027. The film should be in post-production by late 2028 and released in 2029.

Big Stake That Game of Thrones Film Might Face

While the excitement seems to be heating up, we would suggest taking this information with a pinch of salt. In recent days, Warner Bros. has put itself up for sale. After several negotiations and almost closing a deal with the streaming giant Netflix, the home of Harry Potter and DC characters has settled with Paramount. This massive merger between Paramount, Skydance, and Warner Bros. Discovery might change the aspect of what’s to be brought to the big screen. However, the CEO of Paramount Skydance, David Ellison, had already shown interest in the Westeros alley, per Deadline.

Being a fan of the Game of Thrones franchise, this new update seems to be exciting enough to revisit the nostalgic series. What are your thoughts on watching the classic stories of dragons flying in the sky on the big screen?

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: All Scream Movies Ranked: How The 1996 Original Compares To Scream 7

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News