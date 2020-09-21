From Bandish Bandits To The Family Man, 5 Shows You Can Watch Together With Your Bae On A Virtual Date Night

Virtual Date with your partner or a fun Girls Night with your friends – Amazon Prime Video has a wide range of content for all your mood swings. Ranging from heartwarming to heartbreaking, spine chilling to rib-tickling, from Bandish Bandits to The Family Man – here is a must-have binge list for all your moods. So What’s your mood?

Bandish Bandits for your Romantic Virtual Date

There is a gamut of shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video to choose for your romantic mood, but Bandish Bandits is definitely a must-watch for young love! The series follows the story of Radhe, a singing prodigy from a classical background & Tamanna, a pop sensation on the rise meet. Radhe’s world is turned upside down when he falls in love with Tamanna. Torn between helping her achieve stardom and staying true to his own music and his family’s legacy, will he succeed in juggling both or will he lose everything he has? Binge-watch Bandish Bandits on Amazon Prime Video.

Four More Shots Please! for a perfect Girls Night-in:

When girl’s night out is at a halt, why not plan a fun night in with your girl gang? Watch an interesting around four unapologetically flawed women who live, love, blunder and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and tequila in millennial Mumbai on Four More Shots Please! As the series has two seasons, it will make the night-in full of fun with some munchies and your girlfriends.

Mirzapur for some hinterland action-packed mood:

As you wait for Mirzapur Season 2, let’s do a quick recap of Mirzapur Season 1. The story of the series is about the iron-fisted Akhandanand Tripathi, who is a millionaire carpet exporter and the mafia don of Mirzapur. His son, Munna, is an unworthy, power-hungry heir who will stop at nothing to inherit his father’s legacy. An incident at a wedding procession forces him to cross paths with Ramakant Pandit, an upstanding lawyer, and his sons, Guddu and Bablu. Stream Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video.

Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa to ROFL:

For rib-tickling laughter, binge into the recently released Amazon Original Series Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa on Amazon Prime Video. Mentored and judged by some of the most renowned Tamil standup comedians Including Karthik Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Rajmohan, Comicstaan Tamil features aspiring comedians competing to become the “future of funny” in Tamil stand-up comedy scene. Produced by Only Much Louder (OML), Comicstaan Tamil has been directed by Arjun Karthikeyan and written by D. Jai Adhitya and Mervyn Rozario A are the writers of the series.

The Family Man for an adventurous Spy Thriller:

The Family Man is an edgy action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job. Viewers can enjoy it in 4 different languages including Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu on Amazon Prime Video.

Chemical Hearts for some old school romance

Melancholic and introspective, based on Krystal Sutherland’s 2016 book “Our Chemical Hearts”, the film has the potential to stand out as a deeper, un-frothy teen romance. In the journey, a high school transfer student finds a new passion when she begins to work on the school’s newspaper. Stream Chemical Hearts on Amazon Prime Video for some old school romance.

Are you in a mood to unwind? Get on it with Amazon Prime Video, anywhere and anytime.

