Vijay Varma says 'Pirpared rahiye' as he kickstarts dubbing for 'Mirzapur 3'

Actor Vijay Varma recently took to Instagram to drop a major update on his upcoming web series ‘Mirzapur 3’.

The actor shared a photo of himself standing in front of a monitor with the caption: “Dubbing kiye hain… Pirpared rahiye MS3.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Mirzapur’ follows the story of Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, the mafia don and proverbial ruler of Mirzapur in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from ‘Mirzapur 3’, Vijay Varma will also be seen in ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Vijay also has ‘Murder Mubarak’ in the pipeline.

Must Read: Emilia Clarke Recalls Feeling Sad When She Was A Part Of ‘Game of Thrones’: “…Just Simply Because I Was A Young Woman In Her 20s”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News