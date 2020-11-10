Rapper DIVINE says working on his new single, Mera Bhai, which highlights the importance of loyalty and belief in self in a world full of egotism, has been a rewarding experience.

The single, “Mera Bhai”, is from his second album “Punya Paap“. The track is more like an autobiographical rendition of DIVINE’s journey over the last two decades. Its animated video, produced by Karan Kanchan and Debjyoti Saha, tells the fictional story of two brothers who forsake their kinship as they are lured into the materialistic world of egotistical motives.

“Working on ‘Mera Bhai’ has been an extremely rewarding experience, from creating the track to watch Debjyoti breathe life into the music and taking it a notch higher with his emotive film,” said DIVINE.

“This is the story of how a beautiful relationship of love and unity can unexpectedly translate into a noxious connection of deceit, envy and heartbreak. When a certain sense of accomplishment prevails, most equations lose their authenticity and fall apart and that’s a lesson I’ve learnt from my own experience,” he added.

The single released across streaming platforms and his fans have lauded it.

“Mind-blowing #divine You Are Legend In Real Life And Your Words Have Weight,” tweeted one fan.

“Bhai, my mind is blown with the concept itself. And giving this song the video was giving justice to it!” wrote another user.

Another fan commented: “Bro I’m loving this And awesome video.”

