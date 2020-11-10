Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom in history. Such a feat is impossible to achieve without a fine-tuning between the actors of the show. And yes, we can see that factor clearly visible between the members of the show.

On several occasions, actors like Dilip Joshi, Tanmay Vekaria, Shailesh Lodha and others have been quite vocal about the off-screen friendship with their co-actors. But it came as a surprise when Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu once revealed of not being in friendship with Raj Anadkat aka Tapu, in real life.

Yes, you read that right. Palak Sidhwani herself revealed that she isn’t in a friendship with Raj Anadkat. She spoke about it during her interview with Telly Chakkar. She further added that she connects well with Samay Shah (Gogi), Kush Shah (Goli) and Azhar Sheikh (Pinku). She stated of being professional with Raj on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

During the same talk, Palak Sidhwani said that there so many people working for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and it’s not necessary to be friends with everyone.

While being professional is the most important thing in any field but it’s a bit surprising that Tapu and Sonu, best friends in Tapu Sena, aren’t friends in real life. Hard to believe, right?

For the unversed, Palak Sidhwani joined the show last year after Nidhi Bhanushali’s exit.

While talking to the same portal, Palak had even revealed that her father wasn’t aware that she has an interest in acting and hence believed that she is joking around about her selection in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She narrated the moment when got a call from the show’s casting director.

“My father turned towards me and asked me if I have bagged a job at their office as he was unaware of my passion for acting. All three of us smiled at his question and explained to him that I’ll be seen in the show as Sonu Bhide. My father was a bit shocked and deep within though that probably it is some sort of a prank or it won’t materialise. It is only when he saw me on Television sets that he came to terms that his daughter is now a part of the most popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahshmah,” she had quoted.

