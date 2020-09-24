Rapper Divine On New Track Punya Paap: "Authentic Reflection Of My Life"

Rapper Divine, has come up with his new track, Punya Paap. The number features in his new album of the same name.

Directed by filmmaker Abhay Raha, the music video has been shot in Goa. The single by the rapper is awaited and a good surprise for his fans.

According to Divine, “Punya Paap” is a very personal offering that gives a perspective of his life.

“Family, God and music have been my fortune and blessing (punya). Temptations and vices (paap) have also been around me in the form of money, fame, and wrong company. The title track of the album is an authentic reflection of my life and how I want to reconstruct it from hereon. Whether I want to continue to partake in the unabashed drama or whether I want to seek redemption, the pandemic has presented this choice to me,” said the rapper Divine, whose real name is Vivian Fernandes.

The name of the track has been drawn from the popular lyrics in Divine’s 2019 single, “Kohinoor”. Have you seen the Punya Paap video? Let us know what you feel about it in the comments section below. Also for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

