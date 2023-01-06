Discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, announces its programming slate that is now available to stream in January.

The titles include Hunt for the Indian Mujahideen, a Discovery+ original about the rise and fall of the Indian Mujahideen in the early 2000s, and the story is told in the first-person narrative of the investigating officers; The Playboy Murders, an investigative crime thriller, showcases murder investigations and mysteries that intersect with the world of Playboy; 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way S4 will showcase couples are willing to go the extra mile for marriage as they must move to their partner’s home country; Kids will have a lot of cheer this January with many new releases including Bablu Dablu, new season of Little Singham, and Fukrey Boyz alongside the much awaited movie premieres of Kaal Bana Vishkaal (3D) and Foreign Mein Tashan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The series / show releases in January include:

discovery+ Original

HUNT FOR THE INDIAN MUJAHIDEEN

An investigative documentary about the rise and fall of the Indian Mujahideen in the early 2000s, the story is told in the first-person narrative of the investigating officers. As the story progresses, the audience discovers the truth behind one of the most terrifying homegrown terrorist networks.

Streaming 19th January onwards

Investigative Crime

JANUARY 6th

The documentary directed by Gédéon and Jules Naudet aims to tell “the definitive story of the siege of the Capitol” by combining footage of the insurrection and interviews with many who saw it unfold before their eyes, including representatives Cheney, Susan Wild, Adam Kinzinger and Jamie Raskin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, law enforcement officers who came under attack that day and others.

Streaming 6th January onwards

THE PLAYBOY MURDERS

An anthology series recounting murders and mysteries that intersect with the world of Playboy. This six-part series is hosted, and executive produced by former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison.

Streaming 26th January onwards

THE PRICE OF GLEE

In May 2009, 10 young actors made their TV debut on Glee. By 2020, all of them would go on to be famous. And three of them would be dead. The Price of Glee, The new three-part limited series will take a look at the cast members’ lives on and off set, with never-before-seen interviews about the demands of being on a hit TV show and the dark behind-the-scenes drama from: relatives and friends of Glee cast members; those who were on the set and close to it such as set decorators, hairdressers, stylists, and publicists; and entertainment reporters who covered the show.

Streaming 18th January onwards

PRISONER OF THE PROPHET

Briell, the 65th wife of prophet Warren Jeffs, details her time living — and surviving — in the FLDS Church. Briell’s story exposes the darkest secrets of the polygamist cult.

Streaming 31st January onwards

MURDER IN THE WICKED WEST

The four episode series showcases the most compelling murders committed in some of the most remote towns in the western US. These can be the hardest cases for cops to crack.

Streaming 12th January onwards

History and Mythology

RAKKT S2

Rakkt S2 showcases different stories related to great battles that took place in Indian history to change all the rules and rulers. The second season brings to light the great battles that were fought because of deceit, treachery, and betrayal. The first episode is based on Sambhaji Bhosale, the son of Shivaji Maharaj who was the great emperor of Maratha.

Streaming 2nd January onwards

Adventure

NAKED AND AFRAID XL S7

A group of the best survival experts in the world take on an unsurvivable situation. 40 days and nights with no food, water, and clothes. To survive, they’ll need to master the environment, far beyond the breaking point.

Streaming 5th January onwards

EXPEDITION UNKNOWN: HUNT FOR THE YETI

Expedition Unknown: Hunt For The Yeti showcases the amazing adventures of a Yeti hunting film crew led by Josh Gates on their way to exposing the truth of the Yeti’s hidden existence deep in the Himalayas.

Streaming 25th January onwards

Reality Television

90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY S4

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is a reality television show featuring couples where the American partner marries their partner abroad and moves to their country and their lives that follow thereafter.

Streaming 30th January onwards

RESTAURANT: IMPOSSIBLE S16

Chef Robert Irvine sets out to salvage restaurants on the verge of shutting down with just USD 10,000 and two days to help the owners get back into business.

Streaming 18th January onwards

KIDS BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP S10

12 talented young bakers compete for the title of Kids Baking Champion and $25,000. Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli return as the hosts and judges again for an enthralling season.

Streaming 4th January onwards

GIRL MEETS FARM S9

Food blogger Molly Yeh shares her love for cooking by preparing a variety of delicious dishes while sharing insights into her life in the countryside.

Streaming 27th January onwards

Motoring

TOP GEAR AMERICA S2

Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry, and Jethro Bovingdon are back for another season exploring American car culture that’s exciting and entertaining, even for the non-enthusiasts. The two episode special will showcase a visit to the home of the original American daredevil, Evel Kneivel, in 200+ MPH supercars; and a look at what the modern, environmentally conscious CEO could drive without fear of public backlash

Streaming 6th January onwards

Children Special!

discovery+ will begin the new year by emerging to be the go-to destination for kids to watch their most loved shows with new seasons of Little Singham (S6) and Fukrey Boyzzz (S5). Bablu Dablu (S1) will be available to stream alongside the exciting specials – Kaal Bana Vishkaal (3D) and Foreign Mein Tashan.

~ Tune-into Discovery+ this January to witness enthralling new releases across Crime, Motor Sports, Reality Television, Kids Programming and more~

Must Read: Did You Know? Angelina Jolie Was Bashed By A Popular Hollywood Producer Who Called Her “A Minimally Talented Spoiled Brat”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News