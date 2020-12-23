Actress Donal Bisht is one of the famous faces of the Indian television industry. She has appeared in TV soaps like Ek Deewaana Tha, Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. The actress has now made a major revelation about a casting couch situation in the south film industry.

Bisht, before becoming an actress did modelling and even worked as a journalist for a news channel in Delhi. In a recent interview, she spoke about striking a balance between her work, while she was trying her luck in acting. She also opened up about the initial phase while struggling to find acting jobs.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Donal Bisht said, “There was this one time when I was selected for a show, the money was finalised, the dates were given, but then I was dropped out of the project suddenly, citing that the channel wanted another actress. At that time, my family and I were convinced that the entire industry was fake and that people in Mumbai only lie.”

The actress then spoke about her better experience of the casting couch in the south film industry. Donal Bisht said, “My hunger for acting couldn’t keep me away from the auditions for long. It led to another incident when a filmmaker, who was apparently from the south film industry, asked me to sleep with him for a role. I immediately filed a police complaint against the person because I worship my work. Even though the struggle will be a bit more, I was sure that I’ll only make my way into the industry in the right way.”

Continuing the topic about her struggle to get an opportunity and juggling between Mumbai and Delhi, actress Donal Bisht said, “I used to complete my work in Delhi in half the time and then come to Mumbai to give around five to six auditions daily. This was my routine for about half a year. After that, I got a break with Balaji’s Kalash. So my journey finally started from there, and there has been no looking back for me ever since.”

