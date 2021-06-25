Fans loved Nidhi Bhansuhali as Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress joined the show back in 2012 when former TMKOC actress Jheel Mehta decided to quit the show. After a successful portrayal for more than 6 years, the actress big goodbye to the popular sitcom. But do you know how much she took home per day? Read on for all the details.

Advertisement

Previously, we have informed you about several TMKOC actors and their per day salaries. By now, fans know that it is Dilip Joshi who’s the most paid on sets. Raj Anadkat, Munmun Dutta, Sunayana Fozdar and others enjoy a huge sum for their roles too.

Advertisement

During her portrayal as Sonu, Nidhi Bhanushali used to take home a sum of 8000 per day. That means, her fixed salary per month was around 2.4 lakhs. That’s a sum that even a successful businessman struggles to make. Isn’t it?

Nidhi Bhansuhali quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019 for personal reasons. The actress wanted to concentrate on her studies and the show was turning out to be a hindrance.

Asit Kumarr Modi as well as the rest of the TMKOC team tried to give more dedicated time to Nidhi to maintain her studies. But after several attempts, she decided that it would be best for her to quit the show. At that time, the actress was pursuing her BA from a college in Mumbai.

Nidhi Bhanushali was later replaced by Palak Sidhwani. Initially, it was really difficult for fans to come to terms with the fact their favourite was being replaced in the show. But now, Palak has turned out to be amongst the most favourite Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors.

Nidhi’s fashion and photoshoot glimpses are a hit on social media.

Must Read: Arshi Khan Is Charging This Amount For Her Swayamvar Show & It’s Greater Than Signing Most Bollywood Movies!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube