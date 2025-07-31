DanDaDan season 2 episodes are dropping weekly, and it is trending among Netflix viewers. The anime movie had an impressive run at the box office, and now it has ruled in the top three for the past two weeks. It has witnessed a decline in views from last week, but is immovable from its spot in Netflix’s weekly global top 10 list for non-English shows. Keep scrolling for more.

The anime series is based on the manga of the same name by Yukinobu Tatsu. The anime movie Evil Eye collected a solid $6.9 million at the worldwide box office. The movie set the stage for season 2, focusing on Momo, Okarun, and Jiji. The cursed house storyline began at the finale episode of season 1.

DanDaDan season 2 OTT verdict week 3

Based on the data on Netflix‘s official site, DanDaDan season 2 continues to rule in the top 3 of the weekly global list for non-English series. The series is #3 with 3.1 million views for the week of July 21-27. It has been watched for 5.2 million hours this third week on Netflix. However, there has been a decline in the viewership, as during week 2 the supernatural series garnered 4 million views, hence a 22% dip in the viewership. But that does not budge it from the 3rd rank in the weekly top 10 global list.

Trending in 38 countries

Although the series is not at the #1 rank in any of the countries where it has been released, it is still among the top 10 shows in 38 countries worldwide. Season 2 is trending in Mexico, Colombia, Japan, Hong Kong, France, Italy, and other regions. It is expected to stay in the top 10 until the end of this season.

DanDaDan OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the 3-week viewership of the series, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 3 – 3.1 million views | 5.2 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 2 – 4 million views | 5 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 1 – 5.4 million views | 4.5 million viewing hours | Rank 4

Total – 12.5 million views

More about DanDaDan season 2

In DanDaDan Season 2, Momo and Okarun visit Jiji’s cursed family home, where they uncover dark rituals and accidentally awaken a vengeful spirit called Evil Eye. The spirit possesses Jiji, turning him into a threat. As Jiji battles the entity within, Momo and Okarun face new supernatural dangers. Meanwhile, Turbo Granny plays a larger role, hinting at even bigger threats. Episode 5 will drop on Netflix today.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

