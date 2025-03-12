Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment has been delivering gold when it comes to OTT. The production house has delivered one of the biggest web shows on Prime Video – Mirzapur and now, its Netflix drama Dabba Cartel is gaining recognition and growing.

The web series, after garnering a decent viewership in week 1, has witnessed a jump of 55% in its viewership in week 2 after solid reviews. Starring Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Anjali Anand, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, Gajraj Rao & Sai Tamhankar, the web series is climbing up the viewership charts on Netflix.

Dabba Cartel OTT Verdict Week 2

As per the data by Netflix from March 3 to March 9, Dabba Cartel in its second week, garnered a viewership of 2.8 million on Netflix against 15.6 million viewing hours and secured 6th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English shows on Netflix.

Check out the two-week viewership numbers of the web series, along with the viewing hours and the global trending rank for that week.

Week 1: 1.8 Million Views | 10.2 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 4

Views | Viewing Hours | Rank 4 Week 2: 2.8 Million Views | 15.6 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 6

Total: 4.6 Million Views

Interestingly, the web series made an impactful debut last week with 1.8 million views, which was the fourth-best opening for a web series that arrived on Netflix in 2024 – 25. Dabba Cartel stood beside Heeramandi’s 4.5 million views, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’s 4.1 million views, and Black Warrant‘s 2.3 million views. It surpassed Kota Factory’s 1.3 million debut week viewership!

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

