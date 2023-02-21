After judging the second season of the cooking-based reality show ‘Chef Vs Fridge’, chefs Ajay Chopra and Shipra Khanna are back for the third season, and this time they will be judging five contestants and not two like as they did previously.

In the first two seasons, there were two contestants who competed against each other and there was a winner in each episode. But now the show will have 5 contestants who will have to go through elimination rounds as well. The show is titled ‘Chef Vs Fridge’ as the main ingredients of the meal prepared by each contestant is kept inside a refrigerator.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chef Ajay, who is a restaurant consultant and who also hosted the first two seasons of ‘MasterChef India’, said about returning to the show as a judge: “Every new season is a notch higher than the previous one, and ‘Chef Vs Fridge’ is no exception. So, in all aspects like challenges, chefs and competition, this season is going to be tougher. The show this time has a new format as we will see 5 contestants being put through various challenges and will be filtered through rigorous judging and eliminations.”

Elaborating further, the chef added: “They are fighting for the title of Celebrity Chef of the Year. The winner gets a chance to host their own show on the channel, which is happening for the first time. This is an opportunity for a chef to come out of their home kitchen or restaurant kitchen and straight away have their own show which is a gateway to multiple opportunities and possibilities.”

On the other hand, celebrity chef, restaurateur, Master Chef India alum, and TV personality, Shipra said that the new season is going to be more engaging, and entertaining, and at the same time, there will be more tough competition for the contestants.

“With the changes in format and presentation, the show will surely get more engaging and entertaining. This time the show has much more to offer. In fact, it is a completely different show with a similar name. The set-up is aesthetic enough to make you want to get into the kitchen. The contestants are really talented and have given tough competition to each other,” she concluded.

‘Chef Vs Fridge’ will be airing soon on Zee Cafe.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Twist In The Tale As Shiv Thakare & Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Plan To Go On A ‘Date’ Together?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News