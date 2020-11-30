Zee TV is back with its successful and fascinating weekend thriller, Brahmarakshas. Titled Brahmarakshas 2, the show is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and stars Nikki Sharma and Pearl V. Puri is the lead roles. And now, the actor who will be playing the antagonist in this supernatural serial has been revealed.

As per reports, Chetan Hansraj, who has played the baddie in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan among others, will step in the shoes. Read on to know what the actor has to say about the role and why he said yes to it.

Chetan Hansraj has essayed quite a few negative characters in his career. Talking about what intrigued him to take up this character in Brahmarakshas 2, the actor said, “The genre of supernatural shows itself has always been my favourite. When I first heard the story, I was instantly hooked, and I felt it had the perfect mix of thrill and drama that are required to complete a show of this kind.”

Chetan Hansraj said, “This is the best werewolf story we could have right now on Indian television. I am really looking forward to portraying this character because it is something very different from what I have essayed earlier and it brings its own set of challenges. Moreover, I am returning to Zee TV after nearly four to five years and I am glad to be a part of the family once again.”

The character Hansraj portrays in Brahmarakshas 2 has a ferocious avatar. The actor revealed that it takes nearly four hours to step in and out of the costume and makeup. Talking about his look, Chetan said, “It takes minimum 4 hours and a team of four to five exceptionally skilful people to set the heavy prosthetics on my face. Shooting in the costume, that includes performing various action sequences comes as a big challenge by itself but none of this takes away from the interest and fascination that I have for this role.”

Chetan Hansraj added, “While it might be quite a tough process, transforming from Vardhan into Brahmarakshas and back into Vardhan is actually the most exciting part of this character.”

Brahmarakshas 2, which premiered on November 22, stars Nikki Sharma as Kalindi and Pearl V Puri as Angad.

How excited are you to see Chetan Hansraj as the antagonist? Let us know in the comments below.

