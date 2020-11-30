Bigg Boss 14 has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the season started. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this season saw the maximum number of changes and unique concepts getting introduced in the show. But, after Salman Khan announced that next week is going to be the finale week, fans were shocked.

Advertisement

We know that for most of you, Bigg Boss becomes a part of your life. And it will be really disheartening for you all to hear this news. But, today we have got a piece of information which may not take away the pain of BB 14 ending but will surely make your wait for the finale difficult.

Advertisement

We have always seen a certain kind of twist towards the finale in all the seasons. After Salman Khan announced the finale, fans were left wondering that how is it going to be different this time in Bigg Boss 14? In fact, he has also stated how only 4 people will make it, which has got to mean something.

Now, according to the latest reports, Eijaz Khan has become the first contestant to secure a spot in the finale as he won the immunity stone. However, there’s another shocker. Apart from Eijaz, all other housemates, i.e. Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Kavita Kaushik, Nikki Tamboli, and Rahul Vaidya, are now nominated.

Since there wasn’t any captain this week, no one apart from Eijaz is safe, and it will be interesting to see how things change ahead in Bigg Boss 14. The weekend brought in a lot of drama as well as fun to the show. However, the fans have now all been wondering as to what is going to happen next. Keeping in mind the tagline of this season, ‘ab scene paltega’ one thing is sure that makers will surely bombard all the fans with a surprise they must have never thought of.

Well, who do you think will win the Bigg Boss 14 winner title? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Rupal Patel Wants A Season Two Of Shaheer Sheikh Starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube