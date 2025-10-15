With the recent major success of book adaptations, the trend of novel-to-screen development projects has seen a resurgence. Maxton Hall, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Heartstopper, and My Life with the Walter Boys are all successful screen projects that are based on popular books.

There has been a significant increase in such announcements, with numerous popular romance and fantasy books being adapted for the screen as films or television series by streamers like Netflix and Amazon. Here are five recently announced book adaptations that fans are eagerly waiting for.

Book To Screen: 5 Recently Announced Adaptations Of Hit Novels

1. Twisted Series

Twisted is a four-book series by Ana Huang that is being adapted by Netflix into a television show titled Twisted Love, after buying the rights in a seven-figure option deal, as per Variety. The series is set to follow “the lives of four best friends and their brooding love interests, riddled with dark secrets from their pasts.”

The first book, Twisted Love, is about Ava Chen and Alex Volkov. Twisted Games focuses on Bridget von Ascheberg and Rhys Larsen. Twisted Hate is about Jules Ambrose and Josh Chen. The fourth and final book Twisted Lies is about Stella Alonso and Christian Harper. The book series is also being adapted into a graphic novel series.

2. The Love Hypothesis

The Love Hypothesis is a romance novel by Ali Hazelwood, based around Olive Smith and Adam Carlsen. The book is being adapted for Amazon, and Claire Scanlon is directing the film. Sarah Rothschild has written the script. Lili Reinhart is playing the female lead and is also executive producing.

Tom Bateman has been roped in as the male lead, per Deadline. Apart from Lili, other executive producers are Elizabeth Cantillon and Catherine Hagedorn. Ali is also an executive producer. The book was originally a Star Wars fanfiction about the characters Rey and Kylo.

3. The Inheritance Games

The Inheritance Games is a book series by Jennifer Lynn Barnes and is being developed into a series. The project is being executive produced by Temple Hill Entertainment, and Jennifer will be serving as a producer, as per Deadline.

4. Alchemy of Secrets

Alchemy of Secrets is a book series by Stephanie Garber being adapted into a series by The Vampire Diaries showrunner Julie Plec. The project is being developed for Universal Television. Julie will also be an executive producer with Stephanie and Emilly Cummins, per Deadline.

5. Powerless Series

Powerless is a novel trilogy with two novels written by Lauren Roberts. It is being adapted by Prime Video into a series, per Deadline. Daphne Ferraro, who was the head writer on the first season of the blockbuster Maxton Hall series, will be the showrunner. The first book is titled Powerless, the second is called Reckless, and the third one is Fearless.

