Advertisement

Actors Bobby Deol and Debina Bonnerjee have been felicitated by the Governer of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the 27th Lions Gold Awards 2021. While the Race 3 actor was honored with the Best Actor OTT Star award for his web series Aashram, Debina was bestowed with the Social Media Influencer Award.

Advertisement

Talking about the award, Bobby Deol said: “It’s an honour to receive the Best Actor OTT Star award for my web series Aashram at the 27th Sol Lions Gold Awards 2021. I would like to thank the makers of the show for their amazing work, gripping story line and their belief in me for playing the character of Baba Nirala! All I can say is that it is only onwards and upwards from here so thank you to the team of Lions Club Of Mumbai for this award.”

Along with Bobby Deol for Aashram, Debina Bonnerjee was honored with the Social Media Influencer Award, expressing her gratitude, she said: “I thank everyone for giving me this honour. Most importantly, I thank my social media family who have always been there for me and this one is for them. Your followers are your family and I am blessed to have so many of them across the globe who are always ready to help. I thank the prestigious jury for giving me this award.”

The awards function on Tuesday evening at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai was attended by Army officials, dignitaries and notable Bollywood personalities.

Must Read: Hina Khan Addresses Her Absence From Sidharth Shukla’s Funeral & Says “Airport Pe Yeh Heartbreaking…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube