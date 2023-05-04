Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today dropped the trailer of their upcoming stand-up special, Biswa Kalyan Rath’s – Mood Kharaab. Directed by Kanan Gill and produced by OML Productions, the trailer sees popular comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath taking the audience on an entertaining journey where he is venting out about varied relatable hooks such as the Metaverse, online shopping, fairy tales, and childhood frustration. Mood Kharaab will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 5.

Mood Kharaab is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Biswa Kalyan Rath’s Mood Kharaab is a hilarious and relatable take on the ups and downs of life. In this comedy special, Biswa uses his wit and charm to discuss various topics, ranging from his own personal experiences to societal issues. In his trademark rant-style delivery, Biswatakes a humorous approach to each of these subjects, using his sharp observational skills to poke fun at the absurdities of modern life. This hilarious set promises to give viewers across the globe a good dose of laughter.

Take A Look:

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Fame Erica Fernandes Opens Up About Working In ‘Haunting’, Says: “Filming A Short Film Can Be Incredibly Difficult Process…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News