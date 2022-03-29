Actor and stand-up comedians Sumukhi Suresh and Biswa Kalyan Rath are coming up with a comedy web series titled ‘Hum Do Teen Chaar’.

The show is written by Biswa himself.

“I am so excited that I finally got to act in a Biswa Kalyan Rath creation! ‘Hum Do Teen Chaar’ was a great experience, especially since the writers Prashasti, Rohan Desai and Biswa have written a hilarious script. We already know that show is a hit”, said Sumukhi.

Biswa Kalyan Rath who is also playing the male protagonist in the show said, “I have always enjoyed being part of projects that narrate relatable stories and Hum Do Teen Chaar is exactly that. It is the story that the entire family can sit and watch with heartiest laughs.”

The first episode of the show will be released on March 29 on Amazon miniTV.

