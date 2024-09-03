The 8th season of Bigg Boss Telugu has officially begun, featuring 14 contestants who entered the house in seven pairs. The show kicked off with a grand event on Sunday, September 1st. Anchor Vishnupriya was also present among the other contestants, entering as the 12th participant. For a while, rumors about her possible involvement in the show circulated. However, her previous comments about joining Bigg Boss are now making the rounds on social media, and a particular video of her is going viral.

In the old video, Vishnupriya mentioned that she would never enter the Bigg Boss house and even asked why someone wanted to participate in the show.

“I will not go to the Bigg Boss show, even if they offer me crores of rupees. The outside world is so beautiful and why does anyone want to stay in the Bigg Boss house? We have our parents outside, and we have to take care of them. I am not a Bigg Boss person, and I have not watched the show from my childhood. If you ask me personally, I don’t encourage the show also. It goes without saying that I won’t go to the Bigg Boss show. If I go there, then blame me,” she said.

Vishnupriya clarified that she wasn’t interested in being part of the Bigg Boss house. This video, which was filmed five years ago, is now widely shared on social media, sparking a debate among netizens. While the old video continues circulating, some viewers are expressing their support for the actress.

Vishnupriya initially started her film career, taking on minor roles in Telugu and Tamil movies, but didn’t succeed. This eventually led her to TV anchoring, where she co-hosted the popular ETV show ‘Pove Pora’ with Sudigali Sudheer, gaining significant recognition. She anchored several TV shows, building a name for herself in the industry.

In addition to her anchoring work, Vishnupriya also ventured into acting, playing a bold character in the film Checkmate. She also had a key role in the web series Daya. Most recently, she was seen in the show Kirrak Boys Khiladi Girls.

