Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to release soon to keep the show’s fans entertained. From television screens to streaming platforms, the reality show always manages to keep its fans engaged with new drama and controversies. Salman Khan has been hosting the show for many years. When it was first released on OTT, Karan Johar hosted the first season, and then Salman took over the next one. Well, for the third season, the makers have Anil Kapoor to keep the drama going.

After much speculation, Bigg Boss OTT 3 confirmed last week that Anil Kapoor is the new house. It’s a big move to step into Salman Khan’s shoes, but a trailer featuring The Night Manager star will surely get fans excited. The makers have confirmed the release date and the time, too.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Promo ft Anil Kapoor

In the new Bigg Boss OTT 3 promo, Anil Kapoor says that everyone asked him what was left for him. But he said there’s so much to do. The actor hints that the new season will have everything – good and evil, right and wrong. It’s a dramatic teaser, and we wonder how twisted the show will be. Kapoor says, “Rule naya, game wahi.” Towards the end of the promo, Kapoor says, “Ab sab badlega”. The third season will stream on Jio Cinema from June 21, 2024, at 9 pm.

The caption for the promo reads, “Mausam badlega, taapmaan badlega. AK ke aane se, ab sab badlega. Taiyaar ho jaaiye for this khaas season of #BiggBossOTT3 with our host, @anilskapoor. Streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium starting 21 June, 9 pm.”

About being the new host for Bigg Boss OTT 3, Anil Kapoor earlier said, “Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We’re both young at heart; people often say – jokingly – that I’m reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is – seriously- timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting.”

